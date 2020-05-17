Help Hyderabad present meal boxes to COVID-19 warriors

Hyderabad: During the crises period of Coronavirus pandemic in which the doctors are the frontline warriors.

With an aim to contribute in their fight against COVID-19, a city-based NGO, Help Hyderabad in collaboration with Kohinoor Foods donated 200 packs of ready to eat meal boxes products to Nampally Area Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, and Primary Health Care Centre in Golconda on Sunday.

