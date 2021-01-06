Help people without expecting same from them: Sana Khan shares a motivational video

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan Sayied is an avid social media user. Though she left the glamorous world last year, she is still active on social media and gives us a sneek-peak into her daily life. From sharing inspiring topics from Holy Quran to sweet moments with her husband Anas Sayied and in-laws, Sana Khan keeps her fans updated and motivated.

On Tuesday, Sana Khan took to her Instagram to share a video where she can be seen saying about the importance of being a good person and helping others though they don’t help you in return. Sharing the video, she captioned, “Be helpful to everyone as much as possible. You will get your reward from Allah.”

Watch her motivational video below:

For the past couple of months, Sana Khan has been making headlines for various reasons like her sudden decision of quitting showbiz to her low-key nikah with Mufti Anas.

In October Sana announced that he is quitting showbiz to follow the path of religion. In a detailed post on Instagram, she had expressed her desire to serve humanity. “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator,” Sana had shared.

A month later in November, Sana Khan announced her marriage to Anas with a picture from their wedding. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”