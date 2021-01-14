Help poor, keep my birthday’s celebrations simple: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jan 14 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has appealed to party workers to help the poor and needy on her 65th birthday on Friday and keep the celebrations simple in view of coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said: “Tomorrow is my 65th birthday, which the party workers should celebrate with complete simplicity while observing Covid-related protocols, and must also help the poor and helpless. The party should celebrate it as Jankalyankari Diwas.”

“My autobiography ‘Mera Sangharshmay Jeevan’ and its English version ‘A Travelogue of My Struggle-Ridden Life and BSP Movement’ will also be released on my birthday. The book will go a long way in instilling self-respect among the downtrodden,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.

–IANS

