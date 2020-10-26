Help pours in for B’luru old man after actor Randeep Hooda’s appeal

Bengaluru, Oct 26 : A still photograph of an aged farmer selling flower pots in the hot sun, caught the eye of noted versatile Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who, on Monday, appealed to people to help the farmer.

By afternoon, Change Makers of Kanakapura Road, an umbrella organisation of resident welfare associations, came out and donated him a canopy umbrella to provide him the shade and also assured him that they would soon be providing a table and a chair to sit.

A twitter handle IMShubham tweeted on Monday morning tagging @ActorMadhvan, @Kanchangupta and @SoonuSood requesting them support to Revana Siddappa, an old man who sells plants at Kanakapura Road near Sarakki Signal in Karnataka.

His tweet mentioned that Siddappa sells these plants at Rs 10 to Rs 30 while holding an umbrella with one hand to protect himself from sunlight.

IMShubham also posted pictures of Siddappa selling plants.

Seeing this tweet, actor Randeep Hooda through his twitter handle, appealed saying that Hey Bangalore.. do show some love.. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore.

Responding to this, Change Makers of Kanakapura Road also stressed that they would be raising funds to help generate sustainable income for Siddappa.

The Internet worked its magic and has taken initiative to bring a smile on Siddappa’s face. In the times of pandemic and social-distancing, it brings people closer to lend to those who need it the most.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.