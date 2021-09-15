Appeal: Help the kin of Muslim youth who was beaten to death in UP

Hyderabad: A team of the All India Lawyers Council (AILC) on Tuesday met the family of 24-year-old Muslim man who was beaten to death by Hindutva goons when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The team of AILC including advocate Sharfuddin Ahmad, secretary general, advocate R Sevvilam Parithi, vice-president met the grieving family with a purpose to gather first-hand information.

As per the team, Sameer had just completed his training as a mechanic and he had joined Tata Sales and Services at Shamli only two months ago. On 9th of September, he was relieved early from the job with the purpose to open his Bank account to draw his first salary.

In the evening at around 6 o’clock, he was caught hold by a gang of Jat youths near Bus stop of Banat at a distance of three km from Shamli and criminally assaulted him after identifying him as a Muslim boy. He was forcibly picked putting him upside down, the attackers turn by turn smashed his skull on the road till he lost his consciousness. Some people came to rescue and rushed him on autorickshaw to a local government hospital in Khudana at a distance of 5 km but there it was advised that as injuries are grievous, the injured be taken to hospital in Muzaffarnagar.

The relative including Adil, uncle of Sameer, other relatives and neighbours accompanying injured Sameer with a view to fastly procure first medical aid rushed to private practitioner Dr Khurseed Alam who after examination declared the injured Sameer dead.

According tom police, a case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom are named in the report. One of them has been arrested.

Appeal for help

Late Sameer had geared himself up in his early age to bear the responsibility of the family as his father had expired when he was only 17 years old. He got himself trained as a Mechanic to shoulder the responsibility of the fatherless family. His family has four members, a widowed mother, an 18-year-old sister to be married, and two younger brothers studying in classes 10 and 7.

Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan and Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain have appealed to the philanthropists to financially help the victim’s family as he was the only bread earner for them.

Name: FATMA

Account Number: 31670129612

CIF Number: 85997561390

Bank Branch: Banat, Shamli

The bereaved family after the death of Sameer has no means of income. The family has no property to subsist. No official of the government has visited the family of nor any financial aid to the family has been delivered or declared by any agency of the government.

Photos of AILC team meeting Sameer’s family

Kin of UP’s Sameer

AILC Team