Help us or else we will stop rice distribution: T’gana ration dealers

Hyderabad: The ration dealers in Telangana served an ultimatum to the government to expedite their longstanding demands. In case of its failure, they warned that they shall stop rice distribution in the state from June 1, 2021.

The ration dealers have submitted a memorandum to the Civil Supplies Commissioner, Anil Kumar. They complain that the commission offered to them by the government is extremely insufficient.

The ration Dealers told that about 70 dealers have died due to coronavirus. But the government neither offered any financial help to their next of kins nor it recognized ration dealers as “frontline warriors” against Corona.

They demanded that a Rs.50 lakh ex gratia payment should be given to the next of kins of those who died.

The officials of the Department of Civil Supplies informed that the copy of the Memorandum has been sent to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the government shall take a decision in the matter soon.

As help during the Corona pandemic, the state government is supplying 5 kgs of rice to white ration card holders across the state at Rs.1 per Kg. About 1.75 lakh metric ton rice is being supplied every month to 87 lakh card holders throughout the state.