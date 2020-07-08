Helping Hand Foundation launches COVID emergency care services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has launched two different packages with the aim to provide COVID-19 emergency care services. The NGO introduced two packages which include free oxygen supplies, testing, and free transportation for patients.

Here are the details about the packages

PACKAGE 1: Free Oxygen supplies and Testing

– Free Supply at the doorstep of 65 Kgs of oxygen cylinders, with pulse oximeters for medically prescribed for suspected and positive cases under home isolation care (Free refilling with no security deposit)

– All patients on Oxygen therapy will be medically supervised and monitored by a competent team of doctors online along with round the clock command and control centre.

– Patients will be provided the inflammatory markers test free of cost.

– RT-PCR (SARS-COV2) at Rs 1500/- every Monday & Thursday in collaboration with Lepra (Blue Peter) ICMR Lab

– This can be done only by appointment and you may call: 8897867726/8977898706 for the above services









PACKAGE 2: Free Patient Transportation in Emergencies

– Ambulance services fitted with Oxygen/Drop to and from Hospitals and only in containment zones from 6 pm to 12 am

You may call: 9603540864/9490810914

– Apart from these services the HHF is for any coronaemergency in providing assistance are available at OGH (6pm – 12am) daily chest Hospital, Erragada (9 am to 1 pm), District Hospital, King Koti (Shortly).

– For pregnant women who are facing difficulty in seeking treatment, our services are available at, Govt Maternity, Petlaburj, Govt Community Center, Barkas, Govt M.N. Area hospital, Malakpet. Services are also available at ENT, Koti, MNJ cancer Hospital & NIMs.