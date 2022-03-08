Helping Hand Foundation sets up another hospital in Mosque

The Helping Hand Foundation & SEED USA have unveiled to the public their 5th Primary Healthcare Centre in Hakeempet slum of Tolichowki.

The Quadri clinic, which runs from the mosque, was formally inaugurated by Habib Quadri, the President of SEED. The Quadri family is also the principal sponsor for the health centre. A door-to-door survey which was conducted earlier last month pointed to the inadequacy of affordable primary care services in this slum, which has a population of about 1.5 lac, comprising mostly of daily wagers and labourers.

The clinic, like the 4 before it in Hassan Nagar and Shaheen Nagar, have qualified doctors, nurses, pharmacist, counsellors and housekeeping staff. On the very first day, 160 people availed of the PHC’s services.