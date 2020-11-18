Helping Hand Foundation sets up free “E-Learning” Center for poor students

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation set up free “E-Learning” Centre at Noor Khan Bazaar. Poor students who do not have devices to access online education provided by schools will get admission.

Today, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan inaugurated the center.

Poor students will be able to access online education through computers available at the center.

At the center, all COVID-19 precautionary measures will be followed.

Apart from the facility to access the online classes, a foundation by name Safa is providing employment to girls and women.

Giving the details of the ‘E-Learning’ center, Mr. Shoukat Ali Mirza, Helping Hand Foundation said that students who are unable to attend online classes due to non-availability of devices can attend the classes through 25 computers available at the center. The center is equipped with high-speed internet and other facilities, he added.

Students can avail the facility on all working days between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

When asked about the details of the other centers, he said that the foundation is already running two centers at Rein Bazaar and Kotla Alijah. The foundation is also planning to add one more center before Sunday.

After seeing the arrangement at the Center, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan appreciated the concept of ‘E-learning’ and applauded the efforts taken by the team of Helping Hand Foundation.

Mr. Iftekhar Hussain, Secretary Faiz-E-Aam Trust also congratulated the team.