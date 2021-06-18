Helping Hands, Faiz-e-Aam to organize COVID-19 vaccination camp on June 23

Hyderabad: Helping Hands and Faiz-e-Aam is going to organize a COVID-19 vaccination camp in collaboration with Medicover Hospitals.

The camp will be organized at Lighthouse, Noorkhan Bazar on Wednesday, June 23.

People can visit Lighthouse office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. along with Aadhaar Card.

For details, dial cellphone number 9849130540.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Thursday registered 1,492 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 6.09 lakh while the toll rose to 3,534 with 13 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 166 followed by Khammam 129 and Nalgonda 115 districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.