Helping Humans Hyderabad spread warmth to the needy this winter

Hyderabad: After helping thousands during the Covid-19 crisis, Helping Humans Hyderabad— a selfless initiative by a group of young boys in the city to provide for those who aren’t well-to-do— is now spreading warmth during winters.

As the mercury begins to drop this winter, the volunteers of HHH yet again step out to provide essentials to the ones in need, to survive the chilly nights in the city.

The city-based initiative Helping Humans Hyderabad has now launched a winter donation drive under the slogan ‘Give Something to Those Who Have Nothing’. They have collected winter essentials for distribution, including warm clothes, blankets, woollens, etc.

“The drive is designed to reach out to homeless and underprivileged people, to ensure that at least some of them are well-protected from the harsh winter that takes place each year,” HHH founder Mohammed Abdul Yusuf, who is a student at Hyderabad’s Symbiosis Law School, told Siasat.com.

As part of the winter donation drive, HHH, to date, has distributed about 150 blankets and 80 sweaters to the homeless in Charminar, Falaknuma, Chandrangutta, Farooqnagar, City College, and other parts of the city. The drive is taken up every Saturday between 9.30 pm to 11.30 pm.

“We cover most parts of Old City now, starting at Aramgarh through Faluknuma and Chandrayangutta and further ahead,” said Yusuf.

Yusuf, however, said that they could no longer sustain the initiative from their own pockets owing to a severe financial crunch. The group now is forced to raise funds to provide for the needy. He has urged people to come forward and help their cause.

If interested, one can donate in-kind to Helping Humans Hyderabad by contacting them on +91 9182188109.

The volunteers of Helping Humans Hyderabad.

HHH serving the needy

What began with a thought to help the community has benefited people in thousands.

HHH was founded by Yusuf to bring resources and help the people in need and was joined by a group of friends who wished to serve the cause. Sami bin Halas, Mohammed Hafeez, Qadeer Moinuddin, Mohd. Moin Uddin and Arshad Shareef are a few of the young volunteers who are a part of the initiative.

HHH initially began with extending a helping hand to people who were struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and provided them with resources, from basic amenities to oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, medicines etc.

From arranging 1,930 beds at hospitals to giving 2,100 oxygen cylinders and distributing 360 essential COVID-19 medicines, ‘Helping Humans Hyderabad’ was no less than a saviour to many during the COVID-19 crisis, last year.

During their drives, they also distributed a total of 3,450 dinner meal boxes and 3,000 surgical masks across Tadbund, Charminar, Government Maternity Hospital, Afzal Gunj, MGBS, Osmania Hospital, Nampally railway station, Public Gardens, MNR cancer hospital, and Nilafor Hospital and NIMS.

The services of HHH reached beyond Hyderabad too. “We were able to help people from different states such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, etc,” the founding members said. The organization was also able to airlift a patient from Patna to Hyderabad for special treatment.

HHH’s work has also been ably supported by the TRS MLC from Nizamabad, Kavita Kalvakuntla. “The support and assistance by such prominent leaders have made us believe that we are on the right path,” Yusuf told Siasat.com.

Helping Humans Hyderabad has been felicitated by the government of Telangana for their works during the crisis of COVID-19. The Telangana social impact group (T-SIG) recognized them as ‘COVID warriors’ and thanked them for providing relief to people during a crisis.