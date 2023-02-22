Hem Borker gives lecture on madrassas for girls

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd February 2023 11:11 pm IST
Hem Borker gives lecture on madrassas for girls
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Department of Sociology in collaboration with Research Committee on Minorities, Indian Sociological Society, New Delhi, organized an invited lecture by Dr. Hem Borker, Jamia Millia Islamia on 'Inside a Girl's Madrasa: Everyday Negotiations and Aspirations' on February 20, 2023.

Hyderabad: The Department of Sociology at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in collaboration with Minority Studies, Indian Sociological Society, New Delhi, hosted a lecture by Dr. Hem Borker from Jamia Millia Islamia on ‘Inside a Girl’s Madrasa: Everyday Negotiations and Aspirations on Thursday.

Dr. Borker who completed her Ph d from Oxford University, focused on the contributions made by Madrassas to develop the community and fulfill the aspirations of families and individuals. Ethics, religious duties and providing a high standard of moral preaching to live a dignified life are some of the best practices of the Madrassas, she observed.

She also gave examples of Girls’ Madrassas from various states.

Dr. Borker gave insight for the researcher from faiths other than Islam on how to take up the research on madrassas.  

