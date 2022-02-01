Hema Malini confident of BJP’s victory in UP Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura Hema Malini expressed confidence in her party forming the government in the state once again saying that she has witnessed huge changes happening in the state not as a party member, but as an outsider.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, “The people are living in a good condition today. I am speaking in a personal capacity, not to make my party win. I have seen huge changes happening, as an outsider. BJP will win comfortably, I have no doubts about it.”

Hailing the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state, Hema Malini said that those works have had an impact on the ground and will help the party register win in the upcoming polls.

“From tomorrow onwards, I am going to campaign for the victory of our candidates in Mathura. They are able candidates. I am seeing a good position of our party in the state. It is because Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have worked a lot which has had an impact on the ground. Besides this, we all have worked on the ground in Mathura,” she said.

As a part of the public outreach programme, Hema Malini will start the door-to-door campaign in Mathura starting tomorrow. Notably, the 30-member list of star campaigners released by the BJP for the first phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders of the party, features Hema Malini.

Speaking on the allegations levelled by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav against BJP of doing “negative politics” in this election season, the Mathura MP said, “What he is saying is not true. We have done good work on the ground. The people who were scared earlier are living peacefully now as the government is giving them security. The government has worked specifically for the women that never happened earlier. I have been campaigning for the past 15 years everywhere. The condition of the people was very bad. They did not have basic facilities. Now such things are no more seen.”

Asked about BJP’s campaign song in the state with its lyrics as “Kashi bhi banne laga hai, Mathura bhi sajne laga hai” (Kashi is being constructed, Mathura is being decorated), Malini said that she is delighted to know about the decoration of her Lok Sabha constituency as well.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.