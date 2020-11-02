Hema Malini performs havan on daughter Esha Deol’s birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2 : Actress and politician Hema Malini performed a havan at her home on the occasion of the birthday of daughter Esha Deol on Monday.

While the mother-daughter duo sat for prayers, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no priest was physically present. Their family priest conducted the ritual virtually.

Hema Malini took to her verified Twitter account to share photographs of the occasion.

“Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby,” the actress-politician tweeted.

Commenting on her mother’s tweet, Esha wrote: “love u mama ! You conducted the havan beautifully! Thank u love u @dreamgirlhema.”

Esha, in a separate tweet, thanked everyone for birthday wishes.

“A heart filled with love

A soul filled with gratitude

That’s me !

As I turn a year wiser , stronger and fitter today, I thank you all for the love , blessings and good wishes on my birthday and everyday! My wish for you is that you Stay strong, blessed, happy and healthy!” the actress wrote.

Sharing a birthday wish for Esha, actor Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: “Happy birthday buddy…..to scaling newer heights in life and trailblazing along the way! More power to you! Have a blast! @imeshadeol”

