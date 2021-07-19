Hema Malini visits Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir-Viral pics

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 19th July 2021 12:33 pm IST
Hema Malini visits Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir-Viral video
Hema Malini (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday visited the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to facilitate Hema Malini’s visit to the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple which is situated 25 kilometres from Srinagar city.

Hema Malini paid obeisance at the temple that is situated in the middle of a spring.

MS Education Academy

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla village of Ganderbal district is the holiest temple shrine of Kashmiri Pandits.

Even after migration to various places outside the Valley following outbreak of bloody militant violence, Kashmiri Pandits come from all over the country to seek the blessings of the deity during the annual festival which was held this year on May 26.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button