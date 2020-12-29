Hemant Soren completes 1-yr in office, inaugurates various schemes

Ranchi, Dec 29 : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren completed one year in office on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a grand programme was organised at Morabadi ground in Ranchi where the Chief Minister inaugurated 171 schemes worth Rs 1,710.26 crore and laid the foundation stone of 59 schemes costing Rs 1,529.06 crore.

Addressing the people he said,”When I took charge of the state, the coffers of the state were empty. Each department was reeling under debt. There was an issue about paying salaries to the government employees. I promise that the state will not have to seek help from anyone in the next five years. There will be no need to beg from the Central government and the World Bank.”

Soren said, “It is a matter of serious thinking that a surplus state became a deficit one and no serious thought was given to make the state self-sufficient in the last 20 years.”

“There are many states where there is no coal, bauxite, mines which are in abundance in our state. Despite all these resources, we are a backward state. There is a plethora of players in the state who are earning name and fame at the national and international level. There are lots of opportunities in the art and culture sector, but no work has been done,” said Soren.

The Chief Minister added, “When we took charge of the government, state coffers were empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. The condition of the government hospitals was worse during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. There was not a single ventilator in the government hospitals. We fought coronavirus bravely and occupy second or third position in the country while handling the coronavirus situation.”

Soren promised to make appointments to various government services in the first week of January and increase the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act payment of Rs 300 per day.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren, Congress Jharkhand in charge R.P.N. Singh, ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

