Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman in upcoming DC movie

Washington D.C.: British actor Henry Cavill isn’t hanging up his Superman cape just yet. In fact, the actor is in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. and Cavill’s reps couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

In addition to film director Zack Snyder’s Superman origin story ‘Man of Steel’ in 2013, Cavill played the iconic hero in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman’ and 2017’s ‘Justice League.’

Snyder recently announced the long-rumoured ‘Snyder Cut’ of ‘Justice League’ for HBO Max, though insiders tell the outlet that the ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ star wouldn’t be suiting up for the director’s cut, but rather a cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include ‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘The Batman.’

Cavill, in a Men’s Health’s December cover story, revealed he had not given up the role.

The ‘Knight Hunter’ star said, “The cape is still in the closet. It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

The 37-year-old actor’s most recent big-screen appearance came in 2018’s ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ alongside Tom Cruise. Cavill currently stars in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ and plays the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.