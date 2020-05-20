Hens in Kerala lay eggs with green yolk; puzzle scientists

Tanveer Fatima

Malappuram: A K Shihabuddin, a native of Kerala who runs a small poultry farm, has posted some pictures of eggs which were laid by his hens. That is normal. But what is extraordinary is that some of these eggs contain green yolk.

According to a report published by The News Minute, Shihabuddin had posted few pictures on Facebook of eggs with green yolk laid by hens in his poultry farm.

Malappuram is a small city in the state of Kerala. It serves as the administrative headquarters of the Muslim majority Malappuram district.

After his post on social media, Shihabuddin has received numerous phone calls from people of different walks of life.

TNM, has quoted Shihabuddin as saying: “It was nine months ago that we first got such an egg with a green yolk from a hen in our small poultry farm set up along the house. We were astonished at first, and did not use the egg to consume. All the eggs which the hen laid were this kind and so we started to incubate the eggs. Out of the six chicks which hatched from these eggs, a few have started to lay eggs and those yolks are also green in colour.”

Posted by Shihabudheen Ak on Wednesday, 6 May 2020

At first the family did not consume it but when they saw hens which were hatched from those eggs also laid the same kind of eggs they started consuming them. Shihabuddin said that the eggs taste the same like any other eggs.

Image Courtesy: The News Minute

When the news of this phenomenon spread, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University officials visited Shihabudhin’s poultry farm. The poultry experts of the University have started laboratory tests to find out the reason for this rare happening.

Dr. Sankaralingam, Assistant Professor of Poultry Science, said that the reason behind this phenomenon could be the feed given to the birds. But, Shihabuddin said he gave them normal feed consisting of rice and coconut oil cake. “It is the same feed which I serve all the other birds,” he said.

But the puzzling question is: If the feed given to all hens is the same then why only some of them are laying eggs with green yolk and why the others with the same yellow yolk?

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.