Hera Public School: Educational institution with ‘Deen bhi Duniya bhi’ objective

Azamgarh: A school that was started in 2003 with 20 students in Phadgudia, Azamgarh district, and one teacher has transformed into a modern and progressive school in the 21st century.

Azam Welfare and Educational Trust was set up in 2003 and the foundations of the English medium nursery and primary school were laid down. Later, approval to setup education up to class eighth was obtained from the state department of education in 2013. In 2022, approval to register with the ICSE board for class 10th has been approved.

School infrastructure

Currently, the school comprises 14 rooms with a play area for nursery classes. The nursery education is based on the Holistic International Islamic Montessori system, a franchise from Brainy Stars of Bangalore.

For primary and secondary school, a large building about 30,000 sqft in area, comprising more than 30 classrooms, various labs, library, administrative offices, staff rooms, visitors room, principal office, an auditorium, and sports arena has been built to accommodate about 1200 students.

The school has, besides conventional science labs (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology), built a modern language and computer lab and a maths lab.

English language lab provides a platform where comprehensive and interactive digital content with components of audio and video system caters to the four basic language skills Listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

Academy

An academy by the name ‘Azam Career Academy’ was launched on 20th August 2017 at Hera Public School, Phadgudia. It was launched by Azam Welfare and Educational Trust Phadgudia, Azamgarh.

The objective of the academy is to provide career guidance, counseling, skill training and personalized coaching to the students for their optimum career path.

Apart from other facilities, the school provides residential facilities for 100 boys and 100 girls.

Student sponsorship

Azam Welfare and Educational Trust has established a unique sponsorship system to fund the education of poor students from the very bottom rung of the underprivileged sections of our society.

The current average cost of sponsorship is Rs. 20,000 per student per anum.

Out of total students, 200 i.e., 15 percent of strength are sponsored. The new target of the Azam Welfare and Educational Trust is 25 percent.

Founder of Hera public school

IR Tarique Azam is the founder of the school. He is also president of UP Rabta Committee, one of the Directors of All India Educational Movement (for Asia Pacific), a founding member of Syed Hamid Foundation Delhi, and a member of the managing committee of Shibli Academy.

He was born on February 20, 1950, and completed his elementary education at Phadgudia village Madrasa and Islamia Primary School.

He completed his high school at a nearby higher secondary school and Intermediate (UP Board) from Shibli National College, Azamgarh in 1969.

In the same year, he entered IIT Madras, Dept. Of Civil Engg. and graduated with first class honors in 1974. He completed his master’s in Geotech. Engg. at Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Bangkok, Thailand in 1975.

He can be contacted at his cellphone numbers +60129331244, +917897505042 or email ids tariqueazam@yahoo.com, tariqueazam50@gmail.com.