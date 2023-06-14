Here are details of Shehnaaz Gill’s NEW Project!

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill who became a household name with her stint in the popular reality TV show Big Boss 13 has won millions of hearts nationwide. Whether it’s her humorous antics that bring smiles to everyone’s faces or her deep bond with the late actor Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has consistently been a topic of discussion and fascination in the online realm.

From sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to collaborating with the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Honsla Rakh actress is slowly climbing her way up the ladder of success.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress recently interviewed Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her talk show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ for his movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra and the fans loved the episode.

Several Shehnaazians expressed their wish to them together on screen. And now, it seems like the fans’ wish has come true as Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz are set to feature in B Praak’s upcoming album.

Yes, you read that right! The singer confirmed the same in his interview with Access Tv. “The album will be released next month and its second song will release in June end wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together.

I think you all will like that song more,” he said. Fans shared their excitement to see Shehnaaz opposite Nawaz. One of the comments read,

“Waiting to see Shehnaaz Gill. hope she sings as she is a very soulful singer.”

Another wrote, “excited for the song.”

Apart from B Praak’s music video, Shehnaaz Gill has many exciting projects in the pipeline including a film with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.