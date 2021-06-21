Here are the top 5 contestants Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Mumbai: Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hitting the headlines ever since the contestants reached Cape Town, South Africa. Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh have taken part in this season and we cannot wait to see the episodes of the show.

After 45 days of rigorous shoot, all the contestants are set to fly back to India. While Nikki Tamboli is already back in Mumbai after getting eliminated from the show, many including Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and others are yet to return.

List of top 5 participants of KKK 11

And now, according to latest update by The Khabri, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani have made it to the top 5. All these five contestants have reportedly reached the top 5 list with their fearless performances.

1. Rahul Vaidya

2. Divyanka Tripathi

3. Varun Sood

4. Vishal Aditya Singh

5. Arjun Bijlani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere in July during the weekend slot. Even Rahul Vaidya had confirmed the same in one of his Instagram posts earlier. The stunt-based reality show will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3.