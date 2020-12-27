Here are top 5 latest game for Sony PlayStation 5

New Delhi: Sony’s PlayStation 5 has become one of the most loved consoles in the gaming community across the world. The new consoles went on sale on November 12 and on November 19, the stocks were sold in no time.

The PlayStation 5 is yet to be released in India. Sony has been very discreet about the release of PS5 in the country but those who are the lucky ones can play these games to elevate their experience, according ti the Verge.

1. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game starts with the player as a child named Eivor, witnessing his/her parents being murdered by a rival clan.

This sets the player off on a path of revenge during which he/she meet and team up with the Hidden Ones also known as the Assassins Creed. The story begins in Norway and progresses to England.

The game puts players in the middle of a multiplayer experience where using the right mix of tactics and destruction, teams engage their enemies in sieges, with both sides having exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal.

2. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game was released on July 17, 2020, for PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima received praise for its visuals and combat but was criticised for its open-world activities.

The ghost of Tsushima occurred in Japan in the 13th century, when Mongol troops invaded this island called Kojima. The audience play as Jin Sakai, one of the last remaining samurai on Tsushima Island.

3. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a 2020 action role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix. It is the first in a planned series of games remaking the 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the most sought after video game titles in recent memory. Since the original Final Fantasy VII released back in 1997, fans of the franchise have wanted to see the story revisited with better graphics.

Its immediate successor, Final Fantasy VIII, saw extreme improvements to graphics, which led many to call for a remake of Final Fantasy VII as far back as the late 90s.

4. Persona 5

Persona 5 is a role-playing video game developed by Atlus. It is the sixth installment in the Persona series, which is part of the larger Megami Tensei franchise. It was released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in Japan in September 2016 and worldwide in April 2017, and was published by Atlus in Japan and North America and by Deep Silver in Europe and Australia.

The developer has released an expanded version of the game called Persona 5: Royal earlier this year. The new version added new characters, gameplay additions, and quality-of-life improvements to the original’s design.

5. Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom is a 3D platformer developed by SIE Japan Studio’s Asobi Team division and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 5. The game, a sequel to Astro Bot Rescue Mission, is pre-installed on every console and serves additionally as a free tech demo for the new DualSense controller.

The game takes place inside the innards of the new console, with different areas dedicated to various PS5 components and various portions of the game acting as a tech demo for the impressive new DualSense controller.