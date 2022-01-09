Here are top jobs for the next 10 years in UAE

Abu Dhabi: As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) job market is constantly changing as a result of rapid technological developments and modern techniques, UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization has revealed the positions that are likely to be in great demand over the next ten years.

Here are the jobs for the next 10 years

Scientists

Data analytics

Artificial Intelligence specialists

Machine learning specialists

Big data specialists

E-commerce and strategies specialists

The UAE labour market is undergoing constant changes as a result of rapid technological developments and modern techniques. What will the UAE jobs be for the next 10 years? #MOHRE #Jobs #Tips pic.twitter.com/2pvI13rYFM — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) January 6, 2022

The job market in the UAE is expected to witness fundamental changes as a result of rapid technological developments and modern technologies, which require job seekers in the country to raise skills to match the requirements of local and global employers.

Bayt.com survey has revealed that although 80 percent of respondents in the Mena region are satisfied with their professional and personal growth during the past year, finding a new job emerges as the top career-related resolution for 56 percent of respondents, followed by getting a promotion or a salary raise (21 percent), learning new skills at work (21 percent) and improving relationships with colleagues and managers (2 percent), Khaleej Times reported.