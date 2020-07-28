Here is Dharavi’s success story from COVID frontline doctor

New Delhi: Dr. Satish Kaipilyawar is a medical Doctor studied at KMC Warangal and Tata Institute of Social sciences, Mumbai. He has worked in various public health programs with the government and International NGOs and has lead large public health programs. Currently is Associate Director at SHARE INDIA and is a practicing Public Health professional for the past 32 years.

Satish has also designed and implemented immunization, injection safety, infection control, Tuberculosis, school health, Leprosy and many public health programs in India and is currently responsible for overseeing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) supported Global Health Security agenda (GHSA) projects on airborne infection control, latent TB infection, improving use of public health data for designing interventions for ending TB and improving MDRTB outcomes by addressing adverse drug reactions and migration in Mumbai.

Dharvi a massive success

Dharavi—Asia’s largest slum had reported its first positive case on April 1 and by April 30 the cases spread as fast as fire and was declared as hotspot.

Mission Dharavi was strategized under directly under Chief Minister and the team of sixty doctors and several other medicos.

Major goals and strategies were:

4 ‘T’ approach- Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating

Private –Public partnership from beginning

Infrastructure arrangement for institutional quarantine

Strict enforcement of containment measures-

Widely publicized and explained to general public for cooperation.

“The first target was tracing which was all about rapid testing,” Dr Satish

Ø We conducted house to house screening by 4, 76,775 BMC workers and had 47,500 Private Doctors. Almost 5, 48,270 were screened and had 14, 970 van facility.

“One of the major tasks were the 3.6 Lakh high-risk population which included senior citizens, unhealthy individual and people who suffered with other dreadful diseases. 8246 senior citizens were screened and separated from other community members Dr Satish.

The major issues faced by the team were man power and infrastructure:

Manpower: With all those available the team had done the following

BMC mobilized all private practitioners and trained them

Provided all essential PPE, gloves, Pulse-oxymeters, thermal scanners and supplies

Encouraged to keep open and run clinics and report pos cases

Clinics were sanitized by BMC worker

Infrastructure:

To augment facilities all private hospitals were brought on board and acquired

Maintenance of sanitation and supplies was provided

“Home Quarantine was not feasible in Dharavi as it was very congested,” Dr Satish

Alternatives of home quarantine were:

Schools, marriage halls and sports complexes roped in for asymptomatic/mild symptomatic.

Provision of community kitchen- breakfast lunch and dinner.

24×7 medical service with medicines and equipment

Strict enforcement measures

Prompt sealing

Provision of uninterrupted supplies & essential services.

Only critical patients were moved outside Dharavi for admission to hospitals and 90 per cent of the patients were managed within Dharavi itself.

Mission Dharavi an example for all

The result of mission Dharavi is right in front of the entire the world. Dharavi’s model has set an example of the entire world.

It would be wrong if one say that following Dharavi across the country and soon set India free from Corona.