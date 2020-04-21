Here is the list of containment zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: There are 146 containment zones in Hyderabad. To contain the spread of the virus, these zones are created in areas reporting positive cases.

List of containment zones in Hyderabad

The complete list of containment zones in the city as reported by Free Press Journal is as follow:

LB Nagar zone

Charminar zone

Khairatabad Zone

Secunderabad Zone

Serilingampally Zone

Kukatpally Zone

Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana reached 872 as 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Monday

Maximum cases — a total of 12 — were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone, while one case was reported from Medchal and Nizamabad districts each yesterday.

Two more deaths, due to the infection, were also reported on Monday taking the toll to 23.

Source: With inputs from ANI

