Here’re differences between symptoms of coronavirus and flu

New Delhi: The symptoms of coronavirus and flu are almost the same except the incubation period. In the case of coronavirus disease, the incubation period is 1-14 days whereas, the first symptom of flu appears in 1-4 days.

Here’s the comparison between the symptoms of coronavirus disease, flu and cold as reported by Medical News Today.

Symptoms COVID-19 Flu Cold Incubation period (in days) 1-14 1-4 1-3 Onset of symptoms Gradually Abrupt Gradually Fever Common Common Rare Cough Common Common Mild to moderate Fatigue Common Common Sometimes Runny nose Sometimes Sometimes Common Nasal congestion Sometimes Sometimes Common Diarrhea Sometimes Sometimes Rare Body aches Sometimes Common Slight Sore throat Sometimes Sometimes Common Headache Sometimes Common Rare Appetite loss Sometimes Common Sometimes Breath shortness Common Sometimes Mild Respiratory issues Common Sometimes Sometimes

Coronavirus cases

It may be mentioned that coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 26000 people.

Over 572,040 coronavirus cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories. The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 9,134, Spain (4,858), mainland China (3,292), Iran (2,378) and France (1,995).

