Here’s a latest update on SRK-Deepika starrer ‘Pathan’

Mumbai: One of the most anticipated films, ‘Pathan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which also marks their fourth collaboration has already been in the buzz from the time it was announced. Now, there is a recent update on the shoot of the film that left us hoping that we might hear more details about the project.

As per a recent report published in Times of India, Deepika is all set to join Shah Rukh for the shooting next week. A source was quoted saying, “A few scenes of the new schedule have in fact begun with SRK and John Abraham who had been shooting together even otherwise at YRF Studios, while work on the set is in progress and Deepika Padukone will join the shoot next week.”

Meanwhile, the report also suggested that while a schedule of Pathan was going to be shot on the same floor wherein Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was shot, the plan was changed later.

Talking about the same, the source added, “A set of workers were assigned to set up the required look and ambience for a new schedule of ‘Pathan’ on the ‘Brahmastra’ floor soon after the set of the Ranbir Kapoor film was dismantled. They were being kept in a hotel every night, near Film City, so that they have minimum exposure to the outside world. Mindful of the dreadful and crazy second wave of COVID, Team Aditya Chopra felt that it might be impossible to carry out the shoot in the coming days in Film City as most other shoots there are cancelling by the day. They then decided that they should shoot this schedule of ‘Pathan’ instead in their own studios only.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is being back by Yash Raj films. The film will also see Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan playing cameo. While Salman will be seen as Tiger, Hrithik will play his role from War movie in SRK’s next.