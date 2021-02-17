Here’s a special update on SRK-Deepika starrer ‘Pathan’

Mumbai: Ever since the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated upcoming film, ‘Pathan’ broke out, ardent fans have been eagerly waiting for the official updates from makers.

As per latest update, SRK and YRF are planning to announce the film with a special teaser video. “Big and important film for YRF and SRK. They didn’t want to go the traditional route and release a poster. They wanted to announce this earlier this year but due to Covid restrictions, the actual plan went haywire,” a source close to the film told Bollywood Life.

“Now, with some dhamakedaar sequences shot, Shah Rukh Khan and YRF will make an announcement soon with a special video tease that will blow audiences’ minds and give them the real feel of what is in store,” source added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. John will reportedly be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. Apart from them, it also features Dimple Kapadia in a key role.



Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham (Instagram)

Apart from above, superstar Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing cameos in Pathan. While Salman will be seen playing role of ‘Tiger’., Hrithik will reportedly play Kabir from War.

Speaking about Salman’s cameo in Pathan, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan has a prolonged action scene in Pathan which will be shot in UAE. It features not just him, but also Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Apart from this, a special entry scene is being designed for his appearance as Tiger. It’s going to be a massive stint with all the superstars in the United Arab Emirates.”

SRK and Salman Khan

The source further added, “The reunion of Salman and SRK, along with the never seen before action scene on Burj Khalifa with SRK is going to be among the major highlights of Pathan.”

Other major official updates like release date is still awaited.