Here’s all you need to know about Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony

Abu Dhabi: The curtain will come down on the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering, on March 31, with a closing ceremony that will dazzle the world at the central Al Wasl Plaza, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Expo 2020 Dubai, is the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai sees a record rush of visitors just four days before the world’s largest fair – which has brought together 192 countries and institutions under one roof in the past six months.

On Tuesday, March 22, the organisers announced that 20,819,155 physical visits have been recorded. Expo has also conquered the virtual world, with over 197 million online visits registered.

Expo 2020 Dubai organisers on Saturday revealed the details of the closing ceremony and said children will lead the way as the curtain comes down on the six-month event.

Here are the details of the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony

Closing ceremony starting time

It is noteworthy that the evening will start at 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST), with the Indo-Belarusian girl, Mira Singh, who grab the spotlight and dazzle the audience at the opening ceremony of Expo 2020.

Hundreds of children from across the country will witness wonders, while the country looks to the next 50 years after celebrating its golden jubilee during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Grammy award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the Dubai Millennium Theater starting at 8:45 UAE time (10:15 pm IST), and grammy award-winning German singer Nora Jones will entertain visitors with her own concert on the Jubilee Stage starting at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) and pop singer Christina Aguilera will perform on the Jubilee Stage starting at 10:45 UAE time (12:15 am IST).

Closing ceremony cast

It is worth noting that the closing ceremony cast will include more than 400 technicians and volunteers from 56 different countries, with 745 costumes created for the culmination of Expo 2020 Dubai.

40 members of the UAE-based children’s choir will also perform the country’s national anthem Ishy Bilady, joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah.

Also on stage will be the World String Expo 2020 Ensemble, a group of 16 talented international musicians led by Maestro Harout Fazlian, and Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai will participate in a ceremony that hands the baton over to Osaka in Japan for the next Expo in 2025.

A night full of celebrations

The celebrations will continue throughout the night and will culminate with a display of fireworks before the curtain falls on the activities of the international event and the closing of its gates for the last time at 3 am UAE time (4:30 am IST).

March 31, is expected to be one of the busiest days in Expo 2020 Dubai, and visitors are advised to arrive early to make the most of a large package of recreational activities and various events.

Here’s how to watch

Vistors from anywhere can also watch the closing ceremony via live stream, which will be available from 7 pm UAE time (8:30 pm IST) on virtual Expo website and Expo TV. It will also be available on live-streamed from its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.