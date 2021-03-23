Here’s an important update on Salman Khan starrer Radhe’s trailer

Mumbai: There is no doubt that ‘Radhe’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. It was earlier revealed that the movie is set to hit the screens on on May 13 this year, and now we learn that the makers have decided to drop the trailer in the first week of April.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source had revealed, “The plans to release the teaser have been dropped. The makers would now directly unveil the trailer of the film. It is expected to release in the first week of April. The first look, which was launched exactly two months before the film’s release, on March 13, got a great response. The makers are confident that the trailer would considerably enhance the buzz of the film.”

The source further adds, “The theatrical trailer is very well cut. It comprises all the massy elements of the film right from Salman’s dialoguebaazi, action, rivalry with Randeep Hooda, romance with Disha Patani, etc. Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat this Eid.”

It is being reported that the superstar is being paid the whopping amount of Rs 50 crore for Radhe. He will be seen playing the male lead and finished the shoot of the film after coronavirus-induced lockdown ended last year.

Director, actor and choreographer Prabhu have reportedly hiked his fee for the films after his ABCD franchise minted good numbers at the box office. If the latest reports are to be believed, Prabhu Deva is charging Rs 10 crore for directing Radhe.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani who will feature as female lead in the film is charging Rs 5 crore and Randeep Hooda is being paid Rs 3 crore.