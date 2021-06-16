Here’s an update on Salman Khan’s next project titled ‘Bhaijaan’

Mumbai: For all the Salman Khan fans out there, here’s an exciting news you might want to know. After the release of the much awaited film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ , Salman Khan is gearing up to announce his next line of projects.

Come next month, Salman Khan will make two big budget movie announcements, with four existing films already. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor is set to announce Bhaijaan, earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, on Bakri Eid. July 21. Apart from the film announcement, a daily reports that he is likely to drop the first look as well. Ashley Rebello, Salman’s go-to stylist, has curated the look. The actor will be reportedly donning a white kurta and jeans and sporting a clean shaven look.

Apparently, it is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz, who’ve already found partners, come together to find a match for Salman Khan’s character. Pooja Hegde stars as his love interest.

Last week, it was reported that Salman Khan will reprise the role of superstar Vijay in the Hindi remake Master. The film released in January this year with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the leads. The film will be produced by Endemol Shine India and Murad Khetani, in association with Seven Screen Studios. The hunt to cast someone in Sethupathi’s role is on.

Actor Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ was released online last month and the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. While Bhai fans might have liked the film, most of the viewers criticized it to be the same-old cliche ‘masala’ entertainer with no brain.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has Antim – The Final Truth, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.