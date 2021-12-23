Here’s everything you need to know about UAE’s NYE celebrations

Abu Dhabi: We are entering the year 2022 in less than 10 days, and New Year’s plans are still in the air for the most part. With so much planned for December 31 around the United Arab Emirates (UAE), you might want to take a look at what the country is up to.

13-hour-long New Year’s Eve celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai will begin nine hours before the clock strikes 12. From 3 pm to 4 am of the next day, the Expo site will pull an all-nighter with site-wide celebrations on December 31.

Among the celebrations planned are “round-the-clock entertainment featuring a slate of world-class DJs”, two firework displays and a midnight ‘ball drop’ at Al Wasl Plaza.

DJ star Dimitri Vegas is set to thrill crowds at Expo’s Jubilee Park from 11.30 pm, while Armin Van Buuren will electrify revelers with his set at 1.30 am.

Fireworks will light up from midnight till 3 am.

Registration must to be part of Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve celebrations

Dubai developer Emaar has announced plans for New Years Eve celebrations at Downtown Dubai, including a fireworks show on December 31 at the Burj Khalifa.

The show this year, called ‘Eve of Wonders’, will include a fireworks display choreographed to laser, lights and music at the world’s tallest tower.

Those planning to access Downtown Dubai on December 31 – including Emaar Boulevard residents and hotel guests – must pre-register via the U by Emaar app. After registering, they will receive individual QR codes that they can use to gain access to the venue.

UAE to attempt 3 Guinness World Records with fireworks

The UAE capital will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 40-minute fireworks display to welcome 2022 will attempt to set records for volume, duration and form.

Last year, the festival has set two records during the New Year Eve celebrations with 35-minute fireworks. Leading up to the fireworks will be concerts by Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali and Iraqi artist Ali Saber.

Also, the drone show will write ‘Welcome 2022’ in the skies for the first time ever.

Apart from these, there will be a host of other events, dances and activities for people of all ages to enjoy as they usher in the new year.

New Year’s Eve concerts in the UAE

New Year’s Eve celebrations featuring concerts will be held with strict COVID-19 health guidelines in place.

These include performances by Robbie Williams at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm.

In Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island, Lebanese singer Elissa will be joined by Emirati artists Hussain Al Jassmi and Balqees for a concert at the promenade venue.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the RAK NYE 2022 celebration will feature a Guinness World Record attempt for the biggest fireworks display and a performance by Indian singer Guru Randhawa.

Where to see the fireworks in UAE?

Burj Khalifa

Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Yas Island

Al Maryah Island

Burj Al Arab

Abu Dhabi corniche

Atlantis, The Palm

The Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk

La Mer

Ain Dubai

Global Village

Al Seef

Ras Al Khaimah

Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall

UAE outlines COVID-19 measures for NYE events

The United Arab Emirates has outlined restrictions for social gatherings over the New Year’s holidays.

According to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), attendance of celebrations will be capped at 80 percent of full capacity.

Attendees must also present a negative PCR test taken maximum 96 hours before arriving at any event.

Temperature checks will be carried out at entry and organizers have been urged to regulate entry and avoid overcrowding.

Anyone attending events must wear face masks and keep a distance of at least one and a half meters away from each other.

Members of the same family are permitted to sit next to each other without having to adhere to physical distancing.

People attending events have also been asked to refrain from shaking hands with one another.

The restrictions have been introduced amid steadily rising COVID-19 cases in the UAE.