Here’s how Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni of Bajrangi Bhaijaan looks now!

Mumbai: Child artiste Harshaali Malhotra made an amazing acting debut with Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan five years ago in 2015. She played a mute girl named Munni who’s accidentally stranded in India, away from her home in Pakistan. Her innocent portrayal remained in the hearts and minds of the viewers over the years.

Who is Harshaali Malhotra?

Harshaali Malhotra (Instagram)

Harshaali Malhotra is a Bollywood‘s child actress who garnered a lot of praise and popularity for her performance in Salman Khan‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Her brilliant act in Bajrangi Bhaijaan got her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category. Harshaali Malhotra won the Screen Award for Best Child Artist among several other awards and nominations in 2015.

She has also appeared television series Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha. After gaining popularity with Bajranji Bhaijaan, Harshali also featured in a few TV commercials and print ads. In 2016, Harshaali Malhotra was seen in Moroccan pop-star Saad Lamjarred song Salam Alaikum song. She did not announce any project ever since.

But have you even wondered what the little one is upto? Well, Harshaali has now grown-up to be a pretty teenager and her pictures which we have got from the social media are all proof!

Bajranji Bhaijan’s little lady Harshaali Malhotra shared photos of herself from the Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations on her verified Instagram to wish her fans and followers on the occasion.

Take a look at her Instagram gallery below:

Produced by Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, Rockline Venkatesh and Sunil Lulla, Bajrangi Bhaijaan tunrned out to be a perfect tear-jerker and a memorable masala entertainer with Munni’s journey back to Pakistan with the aid of Pawan, played by Salman Khan. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor and Meher Vij.