Here’s how India reacted to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris’ victory

New Delhi: Joe Biden is now the new president of United States. While the world is waiting for the leader to undo, redo and revive certain policies made by the ex-president Donald Trump, India too is waiting to build stronger bonds with super power.

Here’s how India’s ruling elite, opposition reacted to the win:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Joe Biden naming the win as spectacular victory.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

The Prime Minister also congratulated, Indian origin Vice President Kamala Harris for the “path breaking” victory. “Matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans” he said.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

The Opposition too was seen in line with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress party President Sonia Gandhi in a letter, congratulated the 46th President of America.

"We are confident that India and the United States will continue to work together, as in the past decades, for the welfare of the people of both countries"



– Hon'ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi in her congratulatory letter to President-elect Mr. @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/N9FqNgMoFA — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2020

Son of Congress chief – Rahul Gandhi – a member of parliament, too expressed that his confidence that Joe Biden will give the bond between two countries a “strong sense of direction”.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

Writer and former International diplomat Shashi Tharoor shared a post which decried former President Donald Trump.

The German newsmagazine @derspiegel had offended some @realDonaldTrump supporters with their earlier cover showing the President decapitating the Statue of Liberty. Today they have shown @joebiden restoring her crowning glory, to "make America great again"! #USElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/CdMBFT2cc7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 8, 2020

Tharoor, on the other side shared a feminist post appreciating Kamala Harris of reaching height.

A message to all women from the first to rise to such a high office. A message to all people of colour from the second to do so. And a message to the Indian-American community. Salute to @kamalaharris: so many reasons to be proud! https://t.co/Rcmc9p0ymq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 8, 2020

Harris in her speech thanked her mother for believing in America.

I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible:Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/B7pbDr6Z5q — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Hearty congratulations to the US Vice President-elect, @KamalaHarris for the victory. Among many firsts, the first woman of Indian origin to become a VP of the USA. A proud moment for us all! Best wishes for the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/QVNN66CqPI — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) November 8, 2020

Uttam Kumar Reddy, member of Congress Party and former IAF pilot congratulated Biden for the victory thru’ a post featuring former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the US President.

Congratulations to the US President-elect, @JoeBiden for the historic victory. My best wishes for your innings as #POTUS46 – especially as you aim to build back a unified society & ensure that America heals. pic.twitter.com/61WBBpuKNV — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) November 8, 2020

Prashant Bhushan, lawyer of Supreme Court, who was fined with Re 1 in contempt of court case, too commented on the victory thru’ a series of posts.

What?! Has Biden-Harris & Bihar unsettled your bhakti so quickly? https://t.co/BHR56HGMar — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) November 8, 2020