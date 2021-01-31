Here’s how Kylie Jenner is celebrating Stormi’s birthday

Washington: American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is making sure that her daughter Stormi’s birthday festivities are unforgettable. Jenner is celebrating her little one’s special day on a dreamy vacation.

Stormi will turn a year older on Monday and the mother-daughter duo is enjoying a dreamy vacation in Turks and Caicos, which is open for tourism under certain restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reported E! News.

However, it seems like Kylie and Stormi are not the only ones having all the fun because the birthday celebration has turned into a family affair. Kylie’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian have all tagged along for the relaxing getaway.

Apart from them, some of Stormi’s cousins are also on the trip, including Penelope Disick, North West, and Chicago West. According to Kim’s Instagram post on January 30, Stormi’s early birthday celebration was a “girls trip”.

The famous family has also shared behind-the-scenes photos from their trip. Before the birthday vacation, the mother-daughter duo had headed to Aspen, Colorado to celebrate the New Year’s holiday.

Kylie and Stormi spent the recent Christmas holiday at home in Los Angeles with most of their family members. The group had Christmas Eve dinner at Kourtney Kardashian’s home, marking the first time they have not had a big holiday party in 42 years after they cancelled it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie shares Stormi with ex and rapper Travis Scott. In October, a source told People magazine, that Scott and Jenner are not back together but are happy co-parenting Stormi.

“There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they are even openly affectionate. But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship,” the source said at the time.

