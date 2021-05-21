Here’s how much Deepika Padukone is getting paid for Pathan and 83′

Mumbai: One of the most popular and loved actors of Bollywood Deepika Padukone, has entertained audiences of all generations with her impeccable performance on silver screen. From Shanti Priya to Piku Banerjee to Rani Padmavati, the actress has enthralled her fans ever since she made her first appearance in a Hindi film opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Apart from being top actors in the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone is also one of the highest paid stars. From featuring on Variety’s most impactful women in the world to Times’ 100 most influential people in the world, Deepika has raised the bar only higher.

Deepika Padukone’s net worth

With nearly Rs 105 crores of net worth in her pocket, Deepika charges some huge fee which is reportedly INR 10 crores per film, and 8 crores per endorsement. However, as per reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress has hiked her fee as her net worth has increased by 40% in last three years.

How much is Deepika charging 83′ and Pathan?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika has quoted a whopping amount of Rs 15 crores for her upcoming film Pathan opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Romi Dev and Kapil Dev (Twitter)

Another report in Hindustan Times states that Deepika Padukone will be paid Rs 14 crore for playing former cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi, in the upcoming film 83′. Her real-life husband, Ranveer Singh, is playing Dev. This pay is higher than what the actor earned for playing the lead role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

What’s on her work front?

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has an interesting set of projects in the pipeline including ’83’, ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Sanki’, ‘Pathan’, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.