Here’s how much Salman Khan paid Ram Charan for his cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Mumbai: Popular Telugu actor Ram Charan has been in the headlines since his return from Los Angeles after the Oscars. From his lifestyle to his filmography, fans are eager to know everything related to him. In the latest development, the actor treated his fans with another good news. Yes, Ram Charan got featured in Salman Khan’s next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan film’s song ‘Yentamma’.

Since its release on YouTube, Ram Charan’s fans are excited as the actor can be seen grooving in South Indian dress along with Venkatesh and Bhaijaan. Pooja Hegde also features in the song. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi film but has a South Indian touch.

Yentamma song is being loved across India and has garnered more than 14 million views in just 24 hours after its release on YouTube. Do you know how much Charan was paid for his special appearance in song? Well, the fee is ZERO. Yes, you read that right! According to the reports, Ram Charan did not charge a single rupee for being part of this song as Bajrangi Bhaijaan shares a good bond with Ram Charan and his father segastar Chiranjeevi.

It is also reported that Ram Charan has returned the favour to Salman Khan as the latter had played a small role in his father’s Godfather without taking a single penny from the makers.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid 2023. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.