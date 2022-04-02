Here’s how much SRK, Salman earn per Instagram post

Social media, especially Instagram, has become of the hottest spots for the celebrities to connect with their fans. Several Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others enjoy millions of fan following their photo-sharing app. Considering this, stars also use their social media platforms for advertising campaigns or to promote any brand or product that they endorse. For such promotions, they charge a handsome amount.

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. His stardom goes beyond movies and endorsements. King Khan is a brand himself. SRK’s popularity spills over to his Instagram profile too which has over 28. 6 million followers. The actor reportedly charges Rs 80 lakh- Rs 1 crore for his posts.

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan aka Bhaijan of Bollywood’s massive fan following is known to all. He is one of the most successful actors we have in the film industry today. The Radhe actor enjoys a whopping 50.7 million followers on Instagram. Well, as per reports in GQ India, Salman charges somewhere between 80 lakhs to 1 crore per social media post.