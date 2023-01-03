Here’s how Salman Khan is helping in improving educational standards in India

Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan has amassed a massive fan following around the world not only because of his acting skills but he is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists. Salman’s Samaritan face came to the fore only when he founded ‘ The Being Human Foundation’ in 2007.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘s helping nature has made him more popular among fans and we have also observed in the past that he is helping various newcomers in making a foray into Bollywood. Salman is also seen treating his fans with respect in various videos. So, if you are a Salman Khan fan and want to know about Bhaijaan’s contribution to helping others, then keep scrolling.

The Being Human Foundation

Salman Khan founded ‘The Being Human Foundation’ with the objective to provide education and healthcare services to the underprivileged classes in India. The actor is the owner of Being Human- a branded merchandise which primarily funds his ‘The Being Human Foundation’.

The foundation supports various projects and performs charitable activities in collaboration with other NGOs also. In this write-up, we will let you know how Salman Khan is contributing towards improving the education sector of the country.

Overview of the projects supported by Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation

1. Akshara High School

The foundation has been supporting Akshara High School since June 2012. The Salman Khan foundation funds the education of 200 children here. Akshara High School is a not-for-profit neighborhood school located in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Akshara High School (ICSE Board) began in 2007 with the concept of creating a friendly environment for the education of children in the vicinity of their homes, cited beinghumanonline.com.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

According to the foundation’s website, Akshara High School has successfully developed as a ‘Neighborhood School’ in Kandivili, Mumbai over the past years. The school’s motto is to remove the stigma of social inequalities ingrained due to gender, caste, and economic and religious discrimination.

The fee structure at the school has been kept at a basic minimum so that lower and middle-class people can easily enrol their children in the school.

2. Aseema

Aseema provides holistic and relevant education to Mumbai’s most neglected children – children living on the streets, in slums, and in inhuman conditions. Salman’s Being Human foundation has been associated with Aseema since June 2011. Being Human supports around 300 children at Aseema to receive their education.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

3. Tubelight Project

Started to empower youth with disabilities, Being Human’s The ‘Tubelight Project’ is a joint initiative between the foundation, TRRAIN and Rann Neeti Strategic Consultants. Under this project, various skill training centres in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi have been set up and Being Human along with two other partners is planning to start centres pan India.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

The aim of the project is to train differently-abled youth in such a way that they would be able to get employment in the retail sector.

4. Being Bajrangi Project

The aim of the project is to identify lost children in Mumbai and reconnect them with their families. Being Human in association with Rann Neeti Strategic Consultants started the project after getting inspired by the Salman starrer ‘ Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

The Being Bajrangi team works closely with some of the child welfare NGOs and helps them in tracking the missing children. A total of 51 children have been reunited with their families and are now enrolled in schools and other projects in their hometowns, according to the foundation’s website.

5. Educational Resource Centers in Maharashtra

Being Human has started educational resource centres in local Zilla Parishad primary schools to provide basic aids in Arithmetic, English, Marathi, and Health & Social awareness to children from the local community, from grades one to four. The initiative was started in August 2014.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

Citing the foundation’s website, a total of 310 children from the local community benefited from these classes alone in the academic year 2016-2017.

Currently, the foundation is running centres in Waje, Cherivali, Dhamini, Dehrang, Shivansai, Umbroli, and Gadeshwar.

6. Maharashtra Prabodhan Seva Medal (MPSM)

MPSM has been voluntarily working for the upliftment of tribal and farming communities in Maharashtra for the past half-century. Being Human is supporting MPSM’s arithmetic project which would provide skills in basic mathematics to four thousand children from the tribal communities between the age of five and twelve years in Maharashtra. It mainly works in Nashik, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, and Nandurbar.

The foundation also supports the computer programme run by Maharashtra Prabodhan Seva Mandal in Nashik.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

The Salman Khan foundation along with MPSM supports over 1500 Adivasi children who are in primary classes in 65 centres in the Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

According to the mpsm.in, these classes help the children in learning the basics of language, math, health, art and social perspectives.

7. The English Learning and Digital Language programme

To make teaching-learning more interactive and participatory, Being Human along with MPSM has specially designed materials and curriculum for the upliftment of rural education.

The teaching-learning materials include videos; large-size picture charts printed on durable flex material; teachers’ handbooks, flip charts and games. These materials are used not only with children in the village-level learning centres.

The foundation also promotes English learning among rural people.

Image Source: Being Human Foundation Official Website

Foundation has designed and produced a set of 19 animated video capsules along with a guide for facilitators.

Salman Khan’s foundation is also working on several other projects to boost the education system of the country. To know more check the website of the foundation here .