Here’s how Telangana SSC board is likely to grade students

Hyderabad: In view of the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government has decided to cancel the SSC exams. Now, the SSC board has to award grades to students.

It is likely that the students will be given grades based on FA1 assessment. Those students who didn’t appear for the assessment but had registered themselves for it are likely to get at least minimum passing marks in all the subjects.

The Director of Government Examination Satyanarayana Reddy said, “It seems the board has no other option but to allot grades based on FA1 assessment”. He added that almost 90 percent of the students wrote FA1 exams which was conducted in March 2021.

The director said even the attendance of the students cannot be taken as a criterion as the schools were open for 1-2 months only.

The SSC Board will submit its proposal to the government by April 26, an official said.

It may be mentioned that recently, the Telangana government had cancelled the SSC exams that were scheduled to be held from May 17. It had also decided to promote all students of Intermediate first year without conducting exams. However, intermediate second-year examinations that were scheduled from May 1 to May 19 have been postponed.

Regarding TS EAMCET, it was decided that in the current year there will be no intermediate weightage in the entrance exam. Earlier, 25 per cent weightage used to be given to intermediate marks while deciding EAMCET rank.