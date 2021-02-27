Here’s how to shed the ‘lockdown kilos’

New Delhi: The coronavirus virus lockdown took a toll on our mental as well as physical well-being. The quarantine period was a tough one for people. There is a steep rise in the number of people who have gained oodles of weight during the pandemic, owing to many challenges and disruption in their regular routine.

Long work from home hours contributed to a sedentary lifestyle where people were required to sit for hours without any movement. Furthermore, less sleep, stress, unhealthy diet and overeating also contributed to weight gain. The fact that gyms were closed didn’t help either. The quarantine period also led to change in mental states that contributed to emotional eating and people struggled to stick to their fitness routine.

There are various reasons behind why people must have piled up those excess kilos during the coronavirus lockdown, say experts. They attribute a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and movement, faulty eating habits, and stress to be the culprits behind weight gain.

“Weight gain happens when your daily calorie intake surpasses your expenditure. The amount of calories consumed during Lockdown on a daily basis was very high. People were not used to consuming food together on a daily basis for such a long period of time. Right from morning teas to evening snacks, breakfast, lunches, dinners and late night snacks or desserts all were made and consumed,” explains Dr Kiran Rukadikar, Founder, DietQueen.

She adds:”Eating is a mood elevator and stress reliever. More you eat, the happier you become. But this is adding more issues to your health. Now that we are getting control over the pandemic, it’s our own duty to take care of ourselves. As the whole world is getting back to normal, so should you.”

These weight loss strategies will help you get back on track. Suggested by Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Bariatric surgeon, Apollo Spectra Delhi, here are some vital tips to battle the bulge, stay fit, and lead a healthy life:

Try to de-stress

It is a known fact that stress can give a tough time to your body. Likewise, many studies also suggest that stress can invite weight gain. If the reason behind your weight gain is stress then you need to calm down. It will be imperative for you to improve your resilience. Try to motivate and support yourself when a challenging situation arises. You can de-stress can opting for yoga and meditation. You can also try some breathing exercises that will help you calm down. You can do what you like. Just listen to the music to unwind, dance, cook or do gardening. Follow a proper routine.

Journaling can be a good idea

You will have to write down whatever you eat, how much oil you use, or what you have during your snacks. Yes, it is understood that you’re eating habits must have gone for a toss so it is essential for you to avoid binging or emotional eating. Plan what you will have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you get any mid-night cravings then try to indulge in healthy options like yogurt, crackers, makhana, and try to drink a lot of water. Try to limit junk, spicy, oily, and processed foods. Set proper meal timings. Do not eat your dinner late and then sleep immediately. Portion control is equally important. Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables to stay hale and hearty.

Walk around at home

If you are working from home and are required to talk on the phone then just try to walk around your house while doing so. Common, after all, it will be good for you, right? Try to set a target every day and see to it that you complete it. Set smaller goals. It is the need of the hour to exercise at home. You can also do other activities such as aerobics, weight training, or Zumba at home.

Eat in moderation, reduce high calorie fried foods and sweets. Your kitchen is the beat weight loss centre, and Balanced Home Diet is the best diet.