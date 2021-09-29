Here’s how to watch the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi: The star-studded opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai will be broadcasted live to over 430 locations across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), giving everyone a chance to take part in this amazing spectacle, wherever they are.

On Thursday, September 30, the opening ceremony will take place across the country. Screens have been set up in locations such as airports, shopping malls, hotels, and other landmarks.

The opening ceremony will kick-off with over 240 hotels across the UAE, including Rove Hotels and Resorts, Armani, Address Hotels and Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Accor, Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Rotana, Jumeirah and Hyatt International and Atlantis palm getting sight of it.

Among those set to perform at the world-famous events tenor is Andrea Bocelli. Grammy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress, singer-songwriter Andra Day, platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, renowned pianist Lang Lang and four Grammy awards winner Angelique Kidjo are all set to grace the event as well.

Moreover, the Emirates Airlines will also broadcast the show from first class and business lounges locally and internationally. Flags of the participating countries will also be displayed in each, with booths on the floor to purchase Expo 2020 tickets.

Here’s how to watch

Vistors from anywhere can also watch the night’s performances via live stream, which will be available from 7:30 pm GST on virtual Expo website and Expo TV. It will also be available on live-streamed from its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The fireworks display will take place on the evening of Friday, October 1, at 8.30pm (local time), at Dubai festival city. More information is available at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Tickets

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets are available online and through more than 2,500 authorized ticket sellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from more than 100 markets around the world.