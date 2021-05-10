Here’s how you can register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Mumbai: The thirteenth season of one of the much-loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return on television. The makers of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC – Sony TV Entertainment broke the news on their official Instagram handle.

The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will begin tonight (May 10) at 9 pm. Like last year, this season the entire selection procedure will be online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony TV’s tweet on registrations

Taking to Twitter page, Sony TV invited KBC 13 aspirants and wrote, “#KBC ki hot seat aap se hai sirf kuch sawaal durr! Koshish keejiye aur leejiye apna pehla kadam apne sapno ki ore #KBC ke saath! #KBC13 ke sawaal aur registration shuru ho rahe hai aaj se raat 9 baje. @SrBachchan.”

From today Amitabh Bachchan will ask questions at 9 pm on Sony TV. To register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLiv app which is available on Google Play Store or Apple store.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration via Sony Live App

Open the Sonyliv app

Click on the KBC link

Answer the registration question that pops up.

Fill in your details on the form that appears.

Click on submit

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration via SMS

Aspirants can send their answers through SMS as well.

Sending the SMS will be charged (except for Jio subscribers)

Complete the process in the given timeline

Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question’s answer via SMS to 509093:

Participants who have answered the registration questions correctly will be shortlisted based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria. They will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

Further audition will be conducted via SonyLlV comprising a General Knowledge test and video submission.

The last and final round is that of interviews with shortlisted auditionees.