Here’s how you can rent SRK’s luxurious LA home, see inside pics

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the household name across the globe with over 100 Bollywood films and close to three decades of career in the industry. Apart from his on screen persona, SRK is known for king size life. From his Rs 200 crore Mumbai home Mannat, a villa in Dubai and world’s fastest car Bugatti Veyron worth Rs 12 crore, the actor owns some of the most luxurious things.

Apart from this, SRK also owns a sprawling villa in Los Angeles which is handpicked from Airbnb–The Beverly Hills Luxury Chateau in the City of Lights. It has six spacious bedrooms, sprawling jacuzzis, private cabanas overlooking a massive pool and a private tennis court.

Image Source: Architectural Digest India

Image Source: Architectural Digest India

Image Source: SRK Twitter

SRK often visits Los Angeles to spend time with his friends and family. In 2019, he jetted off to US for a short holiday. He shared some cool pictures where he can be seen enjoying the Los Angeles sun, sitting by the poolside.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Finally the California sun is out….it’s time for the Pool…maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb.”

Talking about his stay at the Airbnb villa which is a perfect mix of classic and contemporary, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself. Being able to break away from a fast-paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city has been a refreshing experience.”

Image Source: Architectural Digest India

SRK’s LA home rent

Just imagine spending a day at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s house. So, if you are on a trip to US, you can now rent King Khan’s luxe villa at INR 1.96 lakh per night, a report in Architectural Digest said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Pathan, co-starring Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.