Here’s list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants; show to be shot in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai: Reality show fans and audience have been waiting for their daily dose of entertainment from the television ever since Bigg Boss season 14 concluded on February 21. However, we have learnt that the viewers will not have to wait for long as another popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is already in the works.

The upcoming season of Fear Factor is all set to premiere on television and the wait for the fans is finally over. Several news portals have revealed the list of contestants who will be taking part on the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. As per reports, the show will be shot in Abu Dhabi this year

From Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya to Eijaz Khan, let us take a look at the list of participants who have been confirmed so far.

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants

1. Eijaz Khan

Actor Eijaz Khan is popularly known for various TV serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kayaamat, Kusum, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Koi Dil Mein Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. If the reports are to be believed, Eijaz will make his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi upcoming edition after his appearance in recently concluded Bigg Boss 14.

2. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani gained popularity through his role as Mayank in the youth show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He was later seen in several Hindi serials.

Confirming the news with Mid-day and Arjiun said, ‘I am thrilled to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi and am looking forward to embarking on this adventurous journey. It is one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India. I feel honoured to have a chance of being a part of it.’

3. Rahul Vaidya

The first runner-up of Bigg Boss season 14 and singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul gained a large fan-following after his strong stint in BB house.

4. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is a film actor who is known for mainly starring in South Indian films. She started her career as a model but then stepped into acting. She is known for her role in the Tamil horror film Kanchana 3 where she played the role of Divya. She also was a part of an Indian reality show where she completed as the second runner up.

5. Abhinav Shukla

Renowned TV actor Abhinav Shukla will also be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted show, but this time, he won’t be accompanied by his wife, Rubina Dilaik. Abhinaz was last seen in couple of muic videos with Rubina after his appearance on Bigg Boss.

6. Saurabh Raj Jain

Popularly known for his role as Lord Krishna in Maharbharata, Saurabh Raj Jain, will also be participating on the show. He was last seen in Nach Baliye with his wife.

7. Varun Sood

It is being reported that Roadies fame Varun Sood has also been approached by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers.

8. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika of the small screen, will be a part of the upcoming 11th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 along with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. “Urvashi is very fit and has even lost weight in recent times. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, now she wants to challenge herself and perform action stunts for this show,” a source told TOI.

9. Shefali Jariwala

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is also expected to take part in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show. She became noted when she appeared in a famous music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. Later, she appeared in a dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 with her boyfriend

10. Mohit Malik

There are also rumours floating around that actor Mohit Malik might take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He is well known for for playing the role of Bharat in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and the lead role of Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki.

However, the official list from the makers of the show is still awaited.