Here’s reason behind Ankit Gupta’s removal from Bigg Boss 16

Hyderabad: Ankit Gupta’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16 has left fans and viewers shocked who were rooting for him to reach the finale. This move has created a stir on social media, with the hashtags “No Ankit, No Bigg Boss” trending all over the Twitter. The Udaariyan actor got evicted on Saturday’s episode by housemates. But do you know the exact reason by Ankit’s elimination from the Salman Khan-hosted show?

Neither due to lack of votes nor the least contribution to the house, main reason behind Ankit Gupta’s elimination is his other prior professional commitments. We hear that Ankit has some projects lined up outside the show including a new show where he will play the lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s next. He is expected to leave for Chandigarh soon to shoot the promo.

However, fans want him to return to Bigg Boss 16 again like Sreeja De and Tina Datta. The show’s loyal viewers want him to come back stronger and perform at his best.

Bigg Boss 16 Updates

Post Ankit Gupta’s eviction, contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 16 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Vikkas Manaktala and Sajid Khan. Sreejita, who was eliminated in the early weeks, was brought back as a wildcard contestant along with Vikkas recently.