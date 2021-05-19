Here’s the first contestant eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Mumbai: One of the much-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11’s shoot began earlier this month in Cape Town, South Africa. The season has already started with burdensome tasks and eliminations. KKK 11 is all set to air from July on Colors TV.

Currently, 12 popular TV celebrities are in Cape Town, who are competing the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raj Jain, Sana Makbul and Sana Sayyad.

As per latest buzz, the show has conducted its first elimination round. Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh ended up as the bottom three contestants as their performances weren’t on par with others.

The first contestant has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per reports, Vishal Aditya Singh’s journey came to an end. However, Vishal’s fans are not happy with the decision as they considered him as one of the strongest participants on the show.

The other 11 contestants who are still fighting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title this year are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli and Mahek Chahal.