Here’s the list of B-town bigwigs who have been linked with drugs

Mumbai: The supposed drugs related chat of actress Rhea Chakraborthy added a new twist to the suicide of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the WhatsApp chats which have gone viral, Rhea allegedly talks of using MDMA and also discusses marijuana. The Narcotics Control Bureau has now filed a case against the actress and others and is probing whether the late actor was drugged by her or not.

Drugs in Bollywood is a topic that has been discussed over the years and has yet again become talk of the town again. Cocaine, marijuana, heroin, MDMA, Mandrax, Ketamine, etc, are among others that have been reportedly abused by many Bollywood personalities.

However, it’s not for the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has made it to the headlines for being allegedly linked to the drugs. Apart from Rhea, here’s the list of some B-town celebrities who have been associated with narcotics in the past.

1. Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar was accused of hosting a star-studded drug party at his residence in 2019. Reportedly, the party was attended by a few A-listers from Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Kapoor among others. The video from the party went viral again on social media after the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case came to light.

However, Karan responded to the allegations and said that that they are “baseless” and “ridiculous”. It was an “easy night out!”, he had said.

Watch the video below:

Dhuan Dhuan..Drugs is everywhere!! Mr. Nasiruddainshah is it not sickening? So Mr @karanjohar u were the party organiser right? That's why entire Bollywood is keeping mum ?? It must b known to everyone, who is running th bznz? @ishkarnBHANDARI @Republic_Bharat #RheaDrugChat pic.twitter.com/yepL958hZA — Reyan .. (@real_meonly) August 26, 2020

2. Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was arrested in a drug case in 1982 wherein he was sentenced to 5-month jail. The ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor confessed that he was addicted to drugs for nine years. From cocaine to heroin, he had apparently tried everything. He was sent to a rehabilitation center in the US. He was also involved in illegal possession of weapons during the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case for which he was sent to jail. Dutt was finally out of jail on February 25, 2016.

3. Fardeen Khan

In 2001, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police for possession of 9 grams of cocaine that was hidden in his car. The case was filed against him under Section 27 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which dealt with “illegal possession in small quantity for personal consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance or actual consumption of such a drug”.

4. Aftab Shivdasani

On February 13, 2005, Aftab made headlines when he was caught doing drugs in a Pune club. He was caught in the act by the club’s management, which also said that the actor had threatened it of “pulling political strings” to shut it down, according to media reports.

5. Vijay Riyaz

Well known for his funny roles, ‘Gully Boy’ actor Vijay Riyaz was at Dubai airport in 2005 with 25 grams of Marijuana. He was shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Deewane Huye Paagal at that time.

6. Sussane Khan

Sussane Khan reportedly started consuming drugs after she got separated from ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan. The couple had been officially separated by the Bandra family court in 2014 at Mumbai .

7. Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and Indian film producer/designer Gauri Khan was reportedly held at the Berlin airport for possession of marijuana.

8. Mamta Kulkarni

Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni and her husband Vicky Goswami, who are based in Africa, were detained on charges of drug trafficking in Kenya in 2014. According to reports, the duo was named as prime accused in a multi-crore drug racket.