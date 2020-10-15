Here’s the list of deals offered by Flipkart in ‘Big Billion Days’!

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 15th October 2020 3:03 pm IST
New Delhi: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 has returned this year on 16th October to offer some of the best year-end deals on MobilesLaptops, Electronics, Fashion & millions of other products available on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale will start on 16th October & will end on 21st October 2020SBI Bank Credit/Debit Card Holders will get an extra 10% Instant Discount during the six days sale period, along with the No Cost EMI Options From HDFC/SBI/ICICI will also be available During the Flipkart Sale

Paytm users will also get an extra discount & cashback offers on the final payment page. Flipkart has announced that the Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to the Big Billion Days 2020 sale. 

Amazon great Indian festival sale 2020 will also return during the same period. We Have Listed All The Best Deals on Mobiles, Electronics & Large Appliances From This Upcoming Flipkart Festival Sale 2020. 

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Dates & Sale Offer Starting Time

Big Billion Days Sale 2020 offers will go live as per the following schedule.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Offers Period16th-21st October 2020
Big Billion Days Sale Starting time [Plus Members]12.00 PM On 15th October [Today]
Big Billion Days Sale Starting time for all users12.00 AM Midnight 16th October
Big Billion Days Sale Ending Time11.59 PM-Midnight Of 21st October

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Offers List

  • Don’t Forget to avail extra Discount offers with SBI Bank Bank debit/credit cards.
  • Below we have listed some of the bestselling categories for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.
Fashion Deals [60%-80% Off Deals]Home And Kitchen [50%-90% Off Deals]
Televisions &Appliances [Upto 80% Off]Beauty, Babycare & More [Starting At Rs. 79]
Mobiles [Up to 90% Off]Electronics Sale [Upto 80% Off]
Gaming Laptops [40% Off Deals]High Performance Laptops [20%-30% Off Deals]
Trimmers & Personal Care [Up to 80% Off]Power Banks [50% to 80% Off]
Headphones & Bluetooth Speakers [Up to 50% Off]Pendrives & Data Storage Device [Upto 80% Off]

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Bank Offers

  • Get a 10% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Also, valid on Credit EMI transactions.
  • Minimum Transaction Value excluding grocery is INR 5,000.
  • For Grocery items, the minimum transaction value will be INR 1,500.
  • No Cost EMI From SBI, ICICI, HDFC & Other Bank Credit Cards
  • Debit Card EMI Will Also be available for Big Billion Days
  • You will be getting Flat Rs. 125 Cashback By Paying Through Paytm
  • Click Here For More Details For SBI Card Offer
Offer DatesMaximum Discount per Credit Card (in INR)Maximum Discount per Debit Card (in INR)
16th-17th October(Only for Flipkart Plus members, offer will begin from 12:00 Hrs on 15 Oct 2020)1,7501,250
18th-19th October1,5001,000
20th- 21st October1,5001,000
1st- Minimum Transaction Value excluding grocery is INR 5,000.
2nd- For Grocery items, the minimum transaction value will be INR 1,500.
Additional Flat Discount of INR 1,250 on SBI Credit Card on a single transaction worth 30,000 & above
Additional Flat Discount of INR 4,000 on SBI Credit Card on a single transaction worth INR 1,00,000 & above

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Mobiles Offer Price List

Big Billion Days Sale is the best time to upgrade your old smartphone with a new one. iPhones are available at their lowest price of all time.

We have listed all the best deals on the smartphone below.

Big Billion Days Mobile Offers

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Space Grey, 64 GB)

₹106600 ₹79999 24% off Live Now For Plus Members Extra 10% Off via Cards

Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB)₹52500 ₹37,999 27% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Apple iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)₹42500 ₹25999 38% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

LG G8X (Black, 128 GB)  (6 GB RAM)₹70000 ₹19990 71% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via Cards

Motorola Razr (Gold, 128 GB)  (6 GB RAM)₹149999 ₹84999 43% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Mi 10 (Twilight Grey, 256 GB)₹59999 ₹49999 16% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

iQOO 3 (Quantum Silver, 256 GB)41990 ₹29999 28% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Gionee Max (Royal Blue, 32 GB)  (2 GB RAM)₹7990 ₹5999 24% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Infinix Hot 9 (Violet, 64 GB)₹11999 ₹8999 25% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Infinix Hot 9 Pro (Violet, 64 GB)₹12999 ₹9499 26% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Infinix Note 7 (Forest Green, 64 GB)₹14999 ₹1099926% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Motorola One Fusion+ (Twilight Blue, 128 GB)  (6 GB RAM)₹19999 ₹1599920% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

OPPO A52 (Stream White, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)₹17990 ₹1299927% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

OPPO Reno2 F (Sky White, 256 GB)₹19990 ₹1699015% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)₹16999 ₹1299923% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

POCO X2 (Phoenix Red, 64 GB)₹18999 ₹1649913% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Redmi 8 (Ruby Red, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)₹10999 ₹99999% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme 7 (Mist White, 64 GB)  (6 GB RAM)₹17999 ₹1499916% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme 6 Pro (Lightning Red, 64 GB)₹17999 ₹179990% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme 6 (Comet Blue, 64 GB)₹17999 ₹1349925% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (White Knight, 64 GB)  (6 GB RAM)₹16999 ₹1499911% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme Narzo 10A (So White, 32 GB)₹9999 ₹8999 10% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Samsung Galaxy F41₹19999 ₹14499 27% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Redmi Note 8 (Moonlight White, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)₹14990 ₹11499 23% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme X3₹26999 ₹21999 18% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme X3 SuperZoom₹29999 ₹24999 16% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

POCO M2 (Brick Red, 64 GB)₹12999 ₹10499 19% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Motorola Edge+ (Smoky Sangria, 256 GB)  (12 GB RAM)₹89999 ₹64999 27% off Live Now For Plus Members Extra 10% Off via  Cards

Sale Laptops & Gaming PC Offers

Big Sale On LaptopsDiscounts During Big Billion Days Sale
Gaming laptops eg. Acer Predator, MSIFlat up to Rs. 50000 Discount
High-Performance laptopsUp to 40% Off
Work & Entertainment Laptops Up to 50% Off
Apple MacBook Air LaptopsFlat Up to Rs. 20000 Off

The best time of the year where you get yourself a new laptop. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Going To Be a Jaw-Dropping Sale for you because Flipkart Is Going To offer You all time Best Deals On Laptops.

Big Billion Days Laptop Offers

Lenovo Celeron Dual Core (J4005) (4 GB RAM/Intel UHD Graphic..

₹13990 ₹9990 28% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i5 10th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/Windo..

₹45783 ₹39990 12% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Acer One 14 Pentium Dual Core – (4 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 H..

₹34490 ₹22990 33% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SS..

₹95990 ₹59990 37% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Dell G3 Core i7 10th Gen – (16 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD/Window..

₹98501 ₹88990 9% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Mi Notebook 14 Core i5 10th Gen – (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 1..

₹52999 ₹43999 16% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H – (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Win..

₹72990 ₹44990 38% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i3 7th Gen S145-15IKB – (4 GB/1 TB ..

₹37690 ₹25990 31% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB ..

₹98390 ₹65990 32% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

MSI GF65 Thin Core i5 9th Gen – (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10..

₹99990 ₹74990 25% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 10th Gen (Min 25% Off)

₹140990 ₹101990 27% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Avita Liber Core i7 10th Gen – (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Ho..

₹69990 ₹6_,990 11% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Dell Vostro Core i5 10th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD/Wi..

₹53859 ₹49990 7% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Avita Pura Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U – (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windo..

₹52990 ₹26990 49% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Upto 25% Off On Top Selling Desktop PCs

₹45990 ₹34492 25% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Minimum 25% Off On Gaming Laptops

₹79999 ₹49999 37% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Upto 40% Off On Thin & Light Laptops

₹37474 ₹21999 46% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Best Selling Laptop Upto 60% Off

₹53859 ₹19999 62% off Live Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Best Offers On LED TVs, Large Appliances & Air Conditioners

Offers On TVs, Large Appliances, Air ConditionersDiscount During BBD Sale
55″ LED TVAt A Price Of 43″ LED TV
43″ LED TVAt A Price Of 32″ LED TV
Fully Automatic Washing MachineAt A Price Of Semi Automatic Washing Machine
Split ACAt A Price Of Window AC
500L RefrigeratorsAt Price Of 400L Refrigerators
Big Billion Days TVs Offers

LG 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Silver  (T7585NDDLGA)

₹18990 ₹1499021% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

IFB 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load with In-built Heater Whi..

₹37990 ₹3199015% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Onida 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star (2020) Refrigerat..

₹18990 ₹899952% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

MarQ by Flipkart 170 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star (2020)..

₹12999 ₹849934% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Samsung 700 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator  (Gentle ..

₹89590 ₹6749024% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Whirlpool 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star (2020) Refri..

₹14400 ₹1069025% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Samsung 192 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star (2020) Refriger..

₹15990 ₹1149028% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Samsung 253 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star (2020) Refrigera..

₹28990 ₹2309020% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Upto 55% Off On Refrigerators

₹32400 ₹1599950% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Haier 195 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star (2020) Refrigerator

₹18400 ₹1219033% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Whirlpool 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star (2020) Refrig..

₹19700 ₹1399028% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Haier 258 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star (2020) Convertible..

₹29600 ₹1879036% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Whirlpool Triple Door Refrigerator

₹38900 ₹2299040% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Motorola 8 kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Technology Fully..

₹41999 ₹2349944% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Bosch 7 kg ExpressWash Fully Automatic Front Load with In-bu..

₹33150 ₹2499024% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Upto 55% Off On Washing Machines

₹33999 ₹1099967% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

MarQ by Flipkart 7 kg 5 star Fully Automatic Front Load with..

₹33999 ₹1599052% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Samsung 6.5 kg Monsoon drying feature Fully Automatic Top L..

₹16800 ₹1349019% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Upto 65% Off On Televisions

₹14499 ₹699951% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Motorola 80.5cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android

TV₹21799 ₹1349938% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Thomson 9A Series 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

₹14499 ₹1099924% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Motorola (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with ..

₹54050 ₹3199940% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

₹15990 ₹1099931% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

Realme 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

₹25999 ₹1999923% offLive Now For Plus MembersExtra 10% Off via  Cards

