Here’s the story behind Lucky Ali’s unplanned Goa gig

Panaji: Yesteryear’s iconic singer Lucky Ali off late has been swooning over the internet with his unplugged versions featuring his blockbuster ‘O Sanam’. The latest of such videos appeared last week, with the singer effortlessly mesmerizing the audience in his impromptu gig in Arambol, Goa.

On December 13, Lucky Ali’s friend and veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared a video of the legendary singer crooning ‘O Sanam’ impromptu at an open air gig at Arambol, Garden of Dreams, Goa. The video clip went viral in no time after Nafisa shared it on Instagram.

Of late, Nafisa Ali, who is also in Goa, opened up about the backstory behind Lucky Ali’s viral video from the impromptu gig. Speaking to Times Now Digital, the veteran actress stated that her friend Bablu told her about this lovely place in Arambol and said all the young musicians come there and since Lucky is here, he asked would you like to come and listen to them.

Nafisa added that Lucky Ali agreed and said he would love to encourage the young musicians.

In the end, everyone urged Lucky Ali to sing something for them. When Lucky agreed and started singing, Nafisa revealed that she quicky started recording him.

When asked if the singer knows about people’s reactions to his viral videos, Nafisa said, “He says what are you doing Nafisa! I said I took one snippet of you and I posted it, so I don’t know what has happened after that.”

Nafisa often keeps sharing Lucky Ali’s photos and videos on her social media handles. Speaking about the same the veteran actress revealed, “I like clicking photos and videos of Ali and he often tells me, Oh my god, what are you doing, I’m a recluse.”

According to Nafisa, she just wanted to celebrate the genius of her dear old friend.

Nafisa Ali and Lucky Ali’s friendship

The actress further spoke about the friendship she shares with Lucky Ali and said that they have known each other for years. According to her, Lucky is just a very adorable, sensitive intellectual person who has a great philosophy.